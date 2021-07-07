Feit Electric 10W (60W-Equivalent) LED Bulb 10-Pack for $10

It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- A19 bulb with E26 base
- Warm white color
- Non-dimmable
- Model: A80083010K/10RP
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Apply coupon code "GOVEE6011E" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Govee US via Amazon.
- dusk to dawn sensor
- up to 30,000 hour lifespan
- for indoor/outdoor use
- 100W-equivalent
- Model: B6011101
Apply coupon "moobibear45" to cut $10 off this strip light. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- single row, double row, or multi-row connection
- 30 LEDs per strip
Clip the 12% off coupon and use code "XTMR67HZ" to save $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ckwpy via Amazon.
- E26 socket
- 60W equivalent
- 2,700K warm white
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on tools, paint, grills, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on 35 cooler choices and be ready for any summer camping trips or BBQs that lie ahead. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
