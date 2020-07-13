That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and tied as the best price we've ever seen. (It's $11 under what you'd pay at Amazon today.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping or opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
- includes chef knife, bread knife, slicing knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku knife, paring knife, 6 steak knives, all-purpose shears, sharpening steel, and wood block
- hand wash only
- Model: 5152497
-
Expires 7/13/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7.5" blade
- crafted in Switzerland
- Model: 47523
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and apply code "15UOW6NK" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ranio via Amazon.
- heavy-duty steel
- functions as poultry shears, meat scissors, nut cracker, bottle opener, & fish scales scraper
- Model: KS-011
It's the lowest price we could find by $8; most retailers charge at least $53. Buy Now at Amazon
- Choose free no rush shipping to get this price at checkout.
- high-carbon stainless steel
- durable blades
- resistant to rust and staining
- Model: 70562.22
Apply coupon code "JULY" to save on a variety of sport coats from like Michael Kors, Nautica, and more. Buy Now at Macy's
It's $14.99/shirt and $100 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Light Blue pictured).
- Add 2 to cart to see this price.
That's the best deal we could find by at least $4, plus it now bags free shipping. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in a range of colors, in sizes Twin, Full/Queen, or King.
It's $46 under list and a great price for a men's dress shirt. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Blue.
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.
- machine washable
It's a $19 price low when you apply coupon code "FIREWORKS." Buy Now at Belk
- It's available in Copper.
- Pad your order with a beauty item (they start at $4) or over $49 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $8.95.
- PFAO-free
- electric coil compatibility
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: 10200
It's a $19 price low when you apply coupon code "FIREWORKS." Buy Now at Belk
- It's available in Blue or Silver.
- Pad your order with a beauty item (they start at $4) or over $49 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $8.95.
- BPA- and PFAO-free
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: 21946
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
- hand wash only
- Set includes 8" chef
- 8" slicer
- 4.5" serrated utility
- 4.5" Santoku
- 3" parer
- 4.5" serrated parer
- 6 4.5" steak knife
- Model: 5152497
Sign In or Register