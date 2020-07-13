New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Farberware 15-Piece Cutlery Set
$20 $70
free shipping w/ $25

That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and tied as the best price we've ever seen. (It's $11 under what you'd pay at Amazon today.) Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping or opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • includes chef knife, bread knife, slicing knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku knife, paring knife, 6 steak knives, all-purpose shears, sharpening steel, and wood block
  • hand wash only
  • Model: 5152497
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's Farberware
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Walmart · 6 mos ago
Farberware 15-Piece Cutlery Set
$20 $99
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
Features
  • hand wash only
  • Set includes 8" chef
  • 8" slicer
  • 4.5" serrated utility
  • 4.5" Santoku
  • 3" parer
  • 4.5" serrated parer
  • 6 4.5" steak knife
  • Model: 5152497
↑ less
Buy Now