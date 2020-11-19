It's $29 under our October mention and you'd pay $89 more for similar from Microsoft direct. For further comparison, the regular retail price of a Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription is $70 alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode 64-bit
- includes Microsoft 365 Personal for 1 year
- Model: EVC141-6BK
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's a savings of $180 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Use coupon code "2020NOVDEAL1" to take $400 off. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Most retailers charge at least $70 for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- up to 8 hours' battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- Model: K1067808
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's the best price it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- nozzle diameter 0.4mm
- layer resolution 0.05 - 0.3mm
- nozzle temperature 190-260 degree
- heated bed temperature 50-100 degree
- build volume 130x130x130mm
- printing speed 10-80mm/s
- Model: DB-MZ003
Apply coupon code "FQD2XOX8" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Gray or White.
- Sold by Abamerica via Amazon.
- flame light and full white light options
- remote control
- timer function
- Model: ABA-1
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes four 8" stainless steel strips with adhesive backing
- Model: 162942
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
