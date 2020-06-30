New
Walmart · 13 mins ago
Evoo Celeron 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 1-Year Office 365
$199 $299
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find.

  • Available in Black or Silver.
  • Intel Celeron processor
  • 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p ) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • fingerprint scanner
  • 1 year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal and 1TB OneDrive Storage
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: EV-CE-141-2-BK
expired
Walmart · 5 mos ago
Evoo Celeron 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 1-Year Office 365
$179 $299
That's $20 under last month's mention, a $120 savings off list price, and the best we've seen.

  • Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home
  • available in Black or Silver
  • Model: EV-CE-141-2-BK
