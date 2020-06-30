That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Intel Celeron processor
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p ) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- fingerprint scanner
- 1 year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal and 1TB OneDrive Storage
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: EV-CE-141-2-BK
Published 13 min ago
That's $500 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 17" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EG-LP6-BK
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's $129 less than the best we could find at Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: X712DA-BR7N6
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB NVMe SSD, 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon 610 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3790-5824BLK
Save on a range of 2019 road and mountain bike models, designed in partnership with Kevin Quan. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
It's back in stock and tied with our mention from last week, which was the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest price we could find today by $82. Buy Now at Walmart
- 802.11ac wireless
- USB and 2 HDMI inputs
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Model: UN58RU7100
That's at least $9 under what most third party vendors charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
- recalls last reading
- converts from Fahrenheit to Celsius
That's $4 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- heavy duty construction
- snap lid design secures contents
- industrial strength constructions holds up to extreme and tough storage
- holds up to 12 gallons
- Model: 479293
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "QDO5V2O8" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jesled Lighting via Amazon.
- 3 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- weatherproof
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- for 2 players
- requires 3 AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 150234
That's about half what other stores charge and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- self adhesive
- 7" x 7" repairs damage up to 6"
- bendable for corner, angle & curved repairs
- Model: 1227
