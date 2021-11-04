Apply coupon code "DNEWS5601121" to get this price. Although widely price matched, that's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 30-foot cord
- Includes convenient portable storage base, crevice tool, and 2-in-1 dusting brush
- Model: KA19P
That's half off and a great price for a wet/dry vac. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
- 5HP (peak) motor
- converts to a blower
- includes two extension wands, utility nozzle, & crevice tool
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- no-touch disposal
- rechargeable lithium-ion battery & magnetic charger
- includes 12 VACMOP pads & 12-oz. multi-surface cleaner
- Model: VM252P10
Save $60 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- pet upholstery tool
- dusting brush
- crevice tool
- extension wand
- reusable, rinsable filter
- Model: UH71107
Apply coupon code "DNEWS5171021" to drop it to $12.99. That's a $7 low. Buy Now at UntilGone
- individual laser control
- motion activated
- Model: EL0025
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS191021" and save $68 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- In Gray/Characoal/White or Black/Navy/Denim
Apply coupon code "DNEWS431021" for the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 6" roller diameter
- steel handle
