That's the lowest price we've seen and the best we could find now by $131, although most major retailers charge around $350. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2000Pa suction
- app control w/ cleaning history
- auto return cleaning
- Model: T2252Z11
It's $10 under our November mention, $100 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- up to 100 minutes runtime
- remote control (2 AAA batteries included)
- charging base
- AC power adapter
- cleaning tool
- extra set of filters
- 4 side brushes
- 5 cable ties
- Model: T2109
Clip the on-page coupon to get this for the best price we could find today by $27, $54 under what you'd pay for a new unit, and the best price we've seen in any condition by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 0.6L dustbox
- 1,300kPa suction
- triple-filter system
- Model: T2108111-F
It's $4 under our mention from last December, a savings of $75 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- 3-stage cleaning system
- 7" scrubbing width
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: R675020
- UPC: 885155015426
Clip the $10 on-page coupon and apply code "LXQU78II" for a savings of $76 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Airrobo Direct via Amazon.
- 2,600Pa suction
- app controlled
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- runs up to 140 minutes per full charge
- Model: P10
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the lowest price we found for this recent release by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Google Home and Alexa
- automatically docks and recharges
- dual multi-surface brushes
- for carpet and hard floors
- 3 stage cleaning system
- up to 90-minute runtime
- app and voice control
- edge-sweeping brush
- adaptive navigation
- Model: R694020
- UPC: 885155027221
Clip the $60 coupon and apply code "23ZMSZHD" to drop the price $6 below our mention from the first of October and a save $106. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ruicai Electronic via Amazon.
- 2000Pa suction
- 120 minute runtime
- self-charging
- 3 brush cleaning system
- IR sensing
- 2500mAh battery
- Model: MT-700
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on laptops from $129, TVs from $380, cell phones from $69, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Samsung 34" 3,440x1,440 Freesync Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $279 (low by $79).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
Clip the on page coupon to get this for $30 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- IP65 weatherproof rating
- night vision
- local storage
- Model: T8130
Clip the coupon on the product page to get this price. That's $55 off list, $5 under our mention from last December, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1920 resolution
- two-way audio
- includes an electronic door chime
- compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- Model: T8200
That's a savings of $20 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This is an add-on camera and requires a Eufy HomeBase to work.
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- up to 180-day use on single charge
- night vision
- intelligent human detection alert
- Model: T81421D1
It's $60 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p recording
- 135° field of view
- 180-day battery life per full charge
- human detection technology
- IP67 weatherproof-rating
- Model: T88611D1
