You won't find this new for less than $110, but you can get this refurb for a little over half that via coupon code "REFURB15". Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 2560x1920 video resolution
- 2-way audio
- compatible w/ Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- 90dB alarm
- Model: T8131121
That's a savings of $56 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p resolution
- 2.4 GHz WiFi
- voice control via Alexa & Google Assistant
- 600-lumen spotlight
- Model: T81241W1
The on-page coupon cuts it to about $20 less than you'd pay on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 1080p resolution
- 360° horizontal pan
- 96° vertical tilt
- motion detection
- two-way audio
- Model: T8410
You'll pay at least $15 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 2-way audio
- 4:3 aspect ratio
- smart human detection
- Model: T8222
Get this deal via coupon code "EUFY0214009". It's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- 1080p resolution
- night vision
- auto motion tracking
- Model: T8413121
To save $50 on this upgraded camera, clip the on-page coupon. That also makes it $10 less than you'd pay direct from Annke. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Smart Home Brand Store US via Amazon.
- 123° field of view
- IP67 weatherproof
- Sony IMX274 Starvis Sensor
- built-in noise-cancelling mic
- EXIR 2.0 night vision w/ 100-ft. range
- supports up to 256GB SD card (not included)
- Model: I91BM
To save $16, apply coupon code "7VWNAI24", making this a really nice price for an indoor security camera. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Smart Security Technology US via Amazon.
- 2-way audio and real-time one-touch call
- works with Alexa & Google Assistant
- smart motions and sound detecting w/ tracking
- 355° pan & 55° tilt
- night vision w/ 33-ft. range
- smart home mode for when home
- supports 128GB SD card (not included) or in the cloud (7-day free trial)
It's $5 under our November mention of a new unit and $30 under what you'd pay for a new camera elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- motion-activated notifications
- works w/ Alexa
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" makes it the best price we've seen for a 3-Pack. Amazon charges $270 for a new set. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 1080p HD video
- Wire-free and weather-resistant
- Color night vision
- Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home Kit and Samsung SmartThings.
- Model: VMC2330-100NAR
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's $75 less than you'd pay for this model new, thanks to coupon code "REFURB15" – most stores charge $200 or more for similar Eufy 2K wireless kits. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- includes doorbell and Eufy Security Homebase 2
- 2560x1920 (2K) native resolution
- connect to Echo Dots to use as chimes
- 120-day battery life
- Model: E8221
You'd pay $15 more for a refurb elsewhere. Use coupon code "REFURB15" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 1,500Pa suction power
- WiFi enabled
- 600ml dustbin
- 100-minute runtime
- remote control
- Model: T2123111
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|54%
|--
|$59
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register