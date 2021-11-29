That's $31 less than our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $71. Buy Now at Meh
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- 2K resolution
- 180-day battery life
- encrypted local storage
- compatible with Google Voice Assistant or Amazon Alexa
- Model: T8210
You'd pay over $40 on eBay for this. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- infrared night vision to 33 feet
- human/pet/crying detection
- 2-way audio
- up to 1080p resolution
- Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, & Alexa compatibility
- Model: T84001W1
Clip the $6 off on-page coupon to get the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- two-way audio
- 2560x1920 resolution
- includes an electronic door chime
- compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- Model: T8200
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver at this price. Nickel is available for a few bucks more.
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- auto-lock sensor
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- fingerprint recognition
- control via Eufy security app, keypad, or key
- Model: T8520121
Take up to 70% off everything from security cameras, smart assistants, eBook readers, and more, with many at the best prices we've ever seen. Shop Now at Amazon
- Picured is the Amazon Echo Auto with Alexa for $14.99 (low by $10 ).
At $40 off, that matches its Prime Day deal as the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-way audio
- up to 1080p recording
- infrared night vision
- up to 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- Model: B086DKSYTS
We saw this used 2-pack for $90 in September. You'd pay $100 for a new similar 2-pack model at Amazon. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- 2-year battery life
- 1080p recording
- Alexa enabled 2-way audio
Save on a range of video doorbells and indoor and outdoor security cameras. Shop Now at Amazon
- Of note, all of these items have strong bundle discounts which can be viewed by going to the individual product pages.
- Pictured is the Blink Outdoor Wireless HD Security Camera 5-Pack for $219.99 ($160 off)
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- remote open via Bluetooth or WiFi security app
- bank grade AES128 encryption chip
- BHMA grade 2 security certification
- auto-locking
- Model: T8500
It's the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
Clip the on-page coupon to get this for the best price we could find today by $27, $54 under what you'd pay for a new unit, and the best price we've seen in any condition by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 0.6L dustbox
- 1,300kPa suction
- triple-filter system
- Model: T2108111-F
- 2K resolution
- 180-day battery life
- encrypted local storage
- compatible with Google Voice Assistant or Amazon Alexa
- Model: T8210
