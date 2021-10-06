Get this price via coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15". It's $54 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Anker via eBay
- fingerprint keyless entry door lock
- Bluetooth electronic deadbolt
- touchscreen keypad
- Model: AK-T8510111
That's a $20 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- remotely control with WiFi bridge
- fingerprint keyless entry door lock
- Bluetooth electronic deadbolt
- touchscreen keypad
- IP65 weatherproof rating - capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -22°F to 158°F
Use coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to drop the price to $15 less than our mention from yesterday and a tie for the best price we've seen. It's also $35 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 0.6L dustbin
- 3-point cleaning
- Boost-IQ technology
- 1500Pa suction power
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
That's a savings of $49 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's backed by a 3-month warranty.
- 2000Pa suction
- 0.6L dustbin
- 4 brushes, 5 cable ties
- Model: T2128
- UPC: 714752561749
Start your shopping early with discounts in every category. Just some examples are books up to 97% off, up to 69% off electronics, up to 64% off clothing and accessories, up to 60% off toys, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on bedding, desks, lamps, and much more. Shop Now at IKEA
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
- Pictured is the Ikea Odgear Chair in Blue for $75 ($14 off).
Shop and save on whole bean coffee, K-Cup pods, flavored coffee, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is Lavazza Super Crema Whole Bean Coffee Blend 2.2-Lb. Bag for $13.79 (a $5 low).
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
