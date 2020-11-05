That's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price now by $100. (It's also a $50 drop since May.) Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- up to 100 minutes of runtime on a single charge
- touch controls
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- Model: T2123111
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "10LXB6BB" for savings of $19, which drops it $11 under our mention from a week ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Non-Prime members pay $135.99.
- Sold by Aposen Tech via Amazon.
- 6D of built-in anti-collision infrared sensors
- z-shape cleaning route
- 1,500Pa suction
- self-charging
- 360° smart sensor protection
- 2.75“ low-profile design
- Model: A200
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Bissell
- up to 100 minutes of operation per charge
- wet mopping mode
- machine washable mop pads
- dry vacuuming mode
- Model: 28599
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, toys, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
Save $71 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- detachable Air Fryer lid
- 11 smart programs
- 10+ safety features
That's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GF65645
That's $71 less than you'd pay for a 6-quart 9-in-1 version on Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- in Black Stainless
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits 1/2" thick plywood
- re-usable
- for wind speeds up to 150 mph
- zinc-plated steel construction
- Model: S 5100
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- T-shaped insert
- clear vinyl
- Model: M 6211
Apply coupon code "FG6Y3HUH" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Esinkin Inc. via Amazon.
- connection from up to 50-ft.
- Model: W29-AU
