That's the lowest price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Adorama
- balanced armature drivers
- 45-ohm impedance
- detachable cable
- includes replacement filters, zippered case, and assortment of eartips
- Model: ER4SR
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on an array of headphones in various styles from brands like JBL, Cowin, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Apply coupon code "DQR7T01" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
- 3 hours use on a single charge
- touch control
- single/binaural mode
- built-in microphone
- compatible with iOS and Android
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on cameras & accessories, computers, audio equipment, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Many items receive free shipping.
Save on over 1,800 items, including camcorders, lenses, monitors, bags, cases, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on iPhone cases from $20, keyboards from
$94 $150, iPods from $190, MacBook Air from $1,069 $1,199, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Adorama
|46%
|--
|$160
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register