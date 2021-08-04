Epson Home Cinema 2100 1080p 3LCD Projector for $400
eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb Epson Home Cinema 2100 1080p 3LCD Projector
$400 $425
free shipping

You'd pay $109 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Epson via eBay.
  • A 2-year Epson warranty applies.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 300" maximum projection
  • Up to 35,000:1 contrast ration
  • Built-in 10 W speaker
  • 2x HDMI ports
  • includes 132" screen
  • Model: V11H851020-N
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
