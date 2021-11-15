That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- high-capacity ink tanks
- up to 10 ppm (printing)
- Model: C11CJ66202
Expires 11/20/2021
Published 8 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
It's a savings of $11.
Spend $35 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
- print, scan, and copy
- up to 8 ppm black, up to 4 ppm color
- Model: 0727C042
That's $50 under our March mention and the best price we've seen.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- Model: E410MA-OH24
That's $270 off and the lowest price we've seen.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
Shop office furniture, laptops, and more.
Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $250 under list price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F513EA-OS56
Save on a selection of 30 different refurbished LCD projectors from Epson.
Pictured is the Refurb Epson PowerLite W49 WXGA 3LCD Projector for $449.99 ($129 less than a new unit).
That is $120 less than you'd pay for a new unit anywhere else.
- Includes 1-year limited warranty.
- 30-page auto document feeder
- 2-sided printing, copying, and scanning
- 4.3" touchscreen
- print from USB, card slot, tablet, or smartphone
- Model: C11CH03201-N
It's $150 less than buying it new elsewhere.
- Includes a 2-year limited warranty.
- multi-array laser diode technology
- up to 150" projection distance
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- dual speakers
- 3-chip design
- HDMI input
- Model: V11HA23020
It's $120 less than you would pay for a new one.
- hands-free voice-activated printing
- up to 6.7 ISO ppm (black) and 3.8 ISO ppm (color) print speed
- Model: C11CH25201-N
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|20%
|--
|$200
|Buy Now
