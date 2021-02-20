New
Ace Hardware · 18 mins ago
Elmer's Super Strength Glue 1-Gallon Bottles
2 for $6 $40
pickup

A possible price error, that's $10 under the previous best we've seen and the best price we could find for this quantity by a whopping $16. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Two bottles is the minimum order.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, availability may be limited by ZIP.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Ace Hardware Elmer's
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
2 comments
skaets
Also good for bonding wood, and use as a concrete bonder.
March 10, 2020
The Oracle (DealNews)
Great for paper mache, slime, or donating to an elementary school!
March 10, 2020

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 85% -- $6 Buy Now