Elegiant Wireless Thermometer / Hygrometer Weather Station for $14

Banggood · 1 hr ago
$14 $24
$3 shipping
Apply coupon code "BGUSOC08" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
- temperature and humidity
- time/date
- alarm clock
- weather forecast
- Model: EOX-9901
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Prunus Portable AM/FM NOAA Weather Radio
$12 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "O45MV9XI" to save $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Prunus Store via Amazon.
Features
- Frequency range: FM: 87-108 MHz, AM:520-1710 kHz, WB:162.40-162.55kHz
- 3W built-in speakers
- AC or battery powered
- DSP chip
- Model: J-05
eBay · 2 days ago
Jenson Digital AM/FM Portable NOAA Weather Radio w/ Weather Alert
$24 $30
free shipping
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" cuts the price – it's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
Features
- 24-hour weather and marine forecasts and weather alerts
- LCD display
- AM/FM presets
- Model: JEP-250
Banggood · 4 days ago
Solar Power Lights 8-Pack
$20 $29
$3 shipping
That's a savings of $9. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
- The vendor automatically adds shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
Features
- 1.3 feet tall (about 1 foot and 4 inches)
- Auto sensor turns it on when it's dark outside
Banggood · 4 wks ago
OBD GPS Vehicle Tracker Display
$46 $70
$3 shipping
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
Features
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Banggood · 1 wk ago
3-in-1 Convertible Stroller
$45 $100
from $18
It's $55 under list price. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Available in Dark Blue or Light Green.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Shipping adds at least $17.56 depending on zip code. Ships from a USA warehouse.
Features
- high carbon steel frame
- adjustable awning
- adjustable handle
- double brakes
- stroller, pushchair, and tricycle
- for ages 6 to 36 months
Banggood · 2 wks ago
Topshak 250A 110V Portable Welding Machine
$49 $83
shipping from $2.99
Save $34 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on zip code. Ships from a USA warehouse.
Features
- digital display
- Advanced IGBT Technology
- thermostatic control
- heavy-duty stainless steel body
- Model: ZX7-250
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Banggood
|41%
|--
|$14
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register