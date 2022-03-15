Ecovacs · 1 hr ago
$500 $800
free shipping
Coupon code "SAVE300" cuts it to $30 under the next lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ecovacs
Features
- 2600Pa suction
- TrueMappingTM Technology
- scheduling
- app, Alexa, and Google Assistant control
- custom boundaries
- label rooms
- auto-empty station
- Model: OZMOTM
eBay · 1 day ago
Certified Refurb Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 Robotic Vacuum
$195 $700
free shipping
Most new models will set you back by at least $600. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Apply code "REFURB15" to get this price.
Features
- Navi 3.0TM Laser mapping and navigation
- 3-stage filter
- compatible w/ Alexa
- Model: DX5G
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Home Depot Presidents' Day Appliance Savings
Up to 30% off
free delivery w/ $396
The highest discounts apply to washers, dryers, vacuums, and small appliances. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung 28.2-Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,498 (a savings of $601).
- Delivery adds $55 or is free with appliances over $396.
eBay · 2 days ago
Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum w/ Automatic Disposal
$280 $330
free shipping
Get this for the best price we have seen, in any condition, and $220 less than a new unit, by applying coupon code "REFURB15". Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- intelligent navigation with mapping
- tangle resistant brushes
- compatible with Alexa
- self-emptying base
- Model: i355020
- UPC: 885155023452
eBay · 2 days ago
Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba i7 Robotic Vacuum
$250 $650
free shipping
Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to get this deal. That's $349 under the best price we could find for a new one and the 2nd-lowest price we've ever seen for this refurb. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
Features
- 3-stage cleaning system
- Imprint Smart Mapping technology
- Model: i7
eBay · 2 days ago
Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum
$450 $530
free shipping
It's a low by $50 and you'd pay at least $800 for a new unit elsewhere. Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to get the deal. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- smart mapping (programmable for rooms you want cleaned and when)
- multi-surface brushes
- automatic disposal
- Model: i715020
- UPC: 885155015723
