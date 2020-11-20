It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- This item is certified refurbished and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 3 cleaning modes
- anti-collision bumpers
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home & Smart App controls
- Model: DEEBOT907-RB
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Bissell
- up to 100 minutes of operation per charge
- wet mopping mode
- machine washable mop pads
- dry vacuuming mode
- Model: 28599
Clip the on-page $60 off coupon and apply code "QBQILNI3" to save $91 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HLZL via Amazon.
- 11'' diameter
- 1,800Pa suction
- double HEPA filtration system
- 6D built-in anti-collision infrared sensors
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: M201
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control
- WiFi
- smart mapping
- Model: 6110
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bluedealz-com via eBay.
- compatible with Amazon Alexa
- can be pre-programmed for future cleanings
- docking station
- replacement parts + three additional micro-fiber mop pads
- Model: DD4G-BNDL
