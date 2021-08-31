Eastar Kids' 16" Drum Set for $154
Eastar · 20 mins ago
Eastar Kids' 16" Drum Set
$154 $193
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals20" for a savings of $39. Buy Now at Eastar

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
  • 10" snare drum
  • 16" bass drum
  • 10" hi-hat cymbal
  • 12" floor tom
  • 12" cymbal
  • 10" tom and 6" tom
  • includes pipe suspension, snare stand, cymbal stand, bass drum pedal, 2 pairs of sticks, and adjustable throne
  • Model: EDS-350
  • Code "Eastardeals20"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
