Apply coupon code "Eastardeals35" to make this the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Eastar
- 19" violin
- bow
- hard case
- rosin
- shoulder rest
- extra strings
- tuner
- Model: EVA-2
Apply coupon code "EastarDeals30" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Eastar
- Available in several colors (Natural finish pictured).
- 6" and 7"
- carrying case
- Model: EBO-1
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Eastar
- In Blue or Pink.
- inlcudes carry bag, two shoulder straps, and two short mouthpieces
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals40" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Eastar
- 10-keys
- measures 7" x 6.7" x 6.7"
- Model: EB0180
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Eastar
- 10 holes
- C key
- Model: EB062
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
Most stores charge at least $800 for Player Series Strats. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- In Surf Pearl.
- The color is like an Olympic White Strat got a little seasick.
- made in Mexico
- alder body
- maple neck & 22-fret fingerboard w/ 9.5" radius
- 3 Player Series Stratocaster pickups
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Eastar
- 2-channel
- 100W peak power
- USB port
- SD card slot
- one-key search FM function
- Model: MK0152
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Eastar
- wall-mountable
- Model: M20-1
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- Bluetooth 4.2
- remote control
- Model: MAMP2
Take $24 off with coupon code "Moukeydeals25", making this a low by $21. Buy Now at Eastar
- AUX, RCA, and Bluetooth modes
- 4", 2", and 1" speakers
- remote control
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: MA20-1
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals50" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Eastar
- steel handle
- Model: ECB-004M
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals20" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Eastar
- Available in 4 sizes (4/4, 3/4, 1/4, and 1/2).
- The violin size is determined by the length between your neck and the middle of your left-hand palm.
- full-size violin
- hard case
- rosin
- shoulder rest
- bow
- extra strings
- Model: EVA-2
Use coupon code "Eastardeals50" for 50% off and a low by $3. Buy Now at Eastar
- goat skin head
- poplar frame
- iron jingles
Apply coupon code "EastarDeals35" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Eastar
- 24 holes
- stainless steel cover and base
