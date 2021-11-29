Donner · 20 mins ago
$111 $150
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEB016" for a savings of $39. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- double sheep casings pads
- NAS high carbon steel needles
- open/close hole
- Model: EFL-2
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 days ago
Eastar 88-Key Weighted Keyboard Piano
$298 w/ Prime $398
free shipping
Prime members get this for the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Eastar Music Store via Amazon.
Features
- touch operation panel
- 8 professionally produced sounds
- 128 polyphony
- MIDI and USB ports
- Model: EP-120
Sweetwater · 1 wk ago
Keyboards and Synthesizer Deals at Sweetwater
Over 550 discounted items
free shipping
Treat the music enthusiast on your Christmas list to a new keyboard or synthesizer. Prices start at $14. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the Used Casio Compact Digital Piano for $383.99 (It's $96 less than buying it new at Sweetwater).
Sweetwater · 3 wks ago
Band and Orchestra Deals at Sweetwater
Up to 30% off
free shipping
Shop promo prices and rebates on new instruments and up to $794 in savings on demos and used ones. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Sweetwater · 1 mo ago
Sweetwater Demo Deals
Save on guitars, drums, speakers, more
free shipping
Shop a selection of 3,000 items. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the DW Performance Series Snare Drum for $386.99 ($43 off).
Eastar · 1 day ago
Eastar Black Friday Collection
Extra 30% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEAL30" to save on a collection of musical instruments, including violins, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at Eastar
Ends Today
Donner · 2 days ago
Donner 39" Beginner Electric Guitar
$126 $170
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BA44" for a savings of $44. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- includes guitar, cable, strap, and bag
- Model: DST-400
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Donner
|25%
|--
|$111
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register