A large 13.4" screen with 48GB RAM makes this a solid pick for anyone juggling multiple apps or streaming while working. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "3O3KDOKE" for a savings of $185. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.4K 120Hz display with eye-caring technology
- 4G LTE connectivity with Gemini AI integration
- 48GB RAM and 256GB storage with octa-core performance
- 12000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
- Widevine L1 certification for HD streaming
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
Best Buy is offering savings across a range of Samsung Galaxy tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 Ultra, and Tab S11 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE with S-Pen is $449.99, down from $549.99, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB storage is $1,119.99, down from $1,619.99. Open-Box units are also available for shoppers looking for further discounts. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Tab S10 Ultra, and Tab S10 FE/FE+ models
- Screen sizes ranging from 10.9" to 14.6"
- Storage options from 128GB up to 1TB
- S-Pen included with select models
- Wi-Fi connectivity across all listed tablets
- Open-Box options available for extra savings
This TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 tablet is $159.97, down from its $229.99 list price and matching its all-time low. It's also well below its 90-day average price of $212.04. The display includes a paper-like Ink Mode for reading and a low-saturation Color Paper Mode for art, alongside 64GB of expandable storage. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11" 2K display w/ NXTPAPER 4.0 anti-glare, low blue light technology
- 6GB RAM w/ 64GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB
- MediaTek Helio G80 processor running Android 15
- 8000mAh battery w/ 18W fast charging and reverse charging support
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera w/ flash, supports 1080p video
A 12" screen with a keyboard and stylus included makes this a reasonable pick for anyone needing a budget laptop replacement for note-taking or browsing. Apply coupon code "XF4CR8P3" for a savings of $126. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" 2K 120Hz IPS display
- Integrated on-device Gemini AI
- 256GB storage
- 10,000mAh battery for all-day use
- Dual-band 5G WiFi and Bluetooth 5.4
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|43%
|--
|$245
|Buy Now
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