A 12" screen with a keyboard and stylus included makes this a reasonable pick for anyone needing a budget laptop replacement for note-taking or browsing. Apply coupon code "XF4CR8P3" for a savings of $126. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" 2K 120Hz IPS display
- Integrated on-device Gemini AI
- 256GB storage
- 10,000mAh battery for all-day use
- Dual-band 5G WiFi and Bluetooth 5.4
Best Buy is offering savings across a range of Samsung Galaxy tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 Ultra, and Tab S11 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE with S-Pen is $449.99, down from $549.99, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB storage is $1,119.99, down from $1,619.99. Open-Box units are also available for shoppers looking for further discounts. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Tab S10 Ultra, and Tab S10 FE/FE+ models
- Screen sizes ranging from 10.9" to 14.6"
- Storage options from 128GB up to 1TB
- S-Pen included with select models
- Wi-Fi connectivity across all listed tablets
- Open-Box options available for extra savings
At $94, that's $106 off the $200 list price for an 11" Android 16 tablet with 24GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is a reasonable spec sheet for the price if you want a budget tablet for streaming, browsing, or light productivity. Apply coupon code "MHBJH536" to save. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now at Walmart
- Octa-Core processor with 24GB RAM
- 1080p 90Hz 11" display
- Integrated Gemini AI assistant
- OTG reverse charging functionality
- 8,000mAh long-lasting battery
Best Buy has several Samsung Galaxy tablets discounted, including the Galaxy Tab A11+ at $249.99, down from $299.99. Bigger screens are on sale too, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6" tablet at $849.99, marked down from $1,199.99. Shipping is free on all orders. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" with 128GB storage
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 11" with S Pen included
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6" with 256GB storage
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition 11" with 128GB storage
- Wi-Fi connectivity across the lineup
Samsung offers savings on Galaxy Book laptops and Galaxy Tab tablets, and more. Highlights include up to $550 off the Galaxy Book6 Pro without a trade-in, up to $400 in instant trade-in credit on the Galaxy Book6 Ultra, and up to $200 in trade-in credit or $100 off without a trade-in on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+. Plus, buy a Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and get a select Keyboard Cover for free through August 30. Additional offers cover the Galaxy Book6, Book6 Touch, Book6 Edge, Galaxy Tab S10+, and Galaxy Tab A11+ models. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in credit available on select Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Book models
- Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra bundled with a free keyboard cover on qualifying purchases
- Discounts apply across Galaxy Tab S10, S10 FE, and A11 series tablets
- Savings available on Galaxy Book6 and Galaxy Book5 laptop series
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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