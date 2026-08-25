Best Buy is offering savings across a range of Samsung Galaxy tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 Ultra, and Tab S11 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE with S-Pen is $449.99, down from $549.99, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB storage is $1,119.99, down from $1,619.99. Open-Box units are also available for shoppers looking for further discounts. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy