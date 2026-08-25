This TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 tablet is $159.97, down from its $229.99 list price and matching its all-time low. It's also well below its 90-day average price of $212.04. The display includes a paper-like Ink Mode for reading and a low-saturation Color Paper Mode for art, alongside 64GB of expandable storage. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11" 2K display w/ NXTPAPER 4.0 anti-glare, low blue light technology
- 6GB RAM w/ 64GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB
- MediaTek Helio G80 processor running Android 15
- 8000mAh battery w/ 18W fast charging and reverse charging support
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera w/ flash, supports 1080p video
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With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
Best Buy is offering savings across a range of Samsung Galaxy tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 Ultra, and Tab S11 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE with S-Pen is $449.99, down from $549.99, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB storage is $1,119.99, down from $1,619.99. Open-Box units are also available for shoppers looking for further discounts. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Tab S10 Ultra, and Tab S10 FE/FE+ models
- Screen sizes ranging from 10.9" to 14.6"
- Storage options from 128GB up to 1TB
- S-Pen included with select models
- Wi-Fi connectivity across all listed tablets
- Open-Box options available for extra savings
A 12" screen with a keyboard and stylus included makes this a reasonable pick for anyone needing a budget laptop replacement for note-taking or browsing. Apply coupon code "XF4CR8P3" for a savings of $126. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" 2K 120Hz IPS display
- Integrated on-device Gemini AI
- 256GB storage
- 10,000mAh battery for all-day use
- Dual-band 5G WiFi and Bluetooth 5.4
Best Buy has several Samsung Galaxy tablets discounted, including the Galaxy Tab A11+ at $249.99, down from $299.99. Bigger screens are on sale too, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6" tablet at $849.99, marked down from $1,199.99. Shipping is free on all orders. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" with 128GB storage
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 11" with S Pen included
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6" with 256GB storage
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition 11" with 128GB storage
- Wi-Fi connectivity across the lineup
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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