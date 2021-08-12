Eachine GPS WiFi RC Drone Quadcopter w/ Camera for $55
Banggood · 1 hr ago
Eachine GPS WiFi RC Drone Quadcopter w/ Camera
$55 $125
$3 shipping

That's a savings of $70 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • In Black.
  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
  • up to 16 minutes flight time
  • foldable
  • altitude hold
  • 6-axis gyro
  • 120° field of view
  • includes spare blades and screwdriver
  • Model: E520S
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Banggood Eachine
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Banggood 56% -- $55 Buy Now