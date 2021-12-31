That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lowe's
- turbo button for 650 CFM
- variable speed control
- 90+ minutes run time on normal speed; 15 minutes on turbo; up to 200 minutes on low
- includes battery, charger, and nozzle attachments
- Model: LB6504
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
There are around 15 discounted options available, with prices starting as low as $250. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb EcoFlow Delta 1269Wh Travel Generator for $899.99 ($798 less than a new model).
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "HJM8UZ3J" to save $203. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Luckytuo via Amazon.
- kickstand
- water resistant
- 18V DC output
- USB Type-A output
- USB QuickCharge 3.0 output
- includes 10 different size connectors
- Model: 160w
Clip the $100 off on page coupon and apply code "GOOLOOP600" for a savings of $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LandworkOnline via Amazon.
- 4 mode LED flashlight
- multifunction LCD display
- measures 10.2" x 6.73" x 7.91"
- charge via solar panel (not included), car charger, AC adapter, or USB Type-C
- Model: DISCOVERY P600
Coupon code "NY15OFF" drops the price – it's the best deal we could find by $142. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
- 457cc OHV engine w/ 9,000 running watts
- 30A and 50A outlets
- 2 120V household GFCI outlets, 1 120V 30A twist lock outlet, 1 240V 30A outlet, and 1 240V 50A outlet
- Model: XP11500EH
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on almost three dozen items, including treadmills, exercise bikes, weight lifting equipment, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the ProForm 100-lb 10-Piece Rubber Dumbbell Set for $180 ($119 off).
It's just over $2 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
That's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes Power Head, 10" pole saw attachment, 2.5Ah lithium battery, and standard charger
- the Power Head can be used with many EGO attachments, purchased separately
- Model: MPS1001
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|10%
|--
|$269
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register