That's a savings of $150. Buy Now at Lowe's
- brushless motor
- 20” steel mower deck
- 6-position deck-height adjustment
- up to 70 minutes of run time with the included 7.5Ah battery
- Model: LM2022SP
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-watt LED light
- maintenance free
- moves up to 800-lbs. of snow per minute
- Model: SJ625E
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
That's $5 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find now by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from $2, decor from $3, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
It's $50 off and at the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 6800rpm
- 16" guide bar
- chain kickback brake & tension adjustment
- Model: CS1600
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|21%
|--
|$549
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register