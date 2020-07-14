New
Newegg · 18 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
$220 $280
free shipping

That's $130 under the best price we could find for a new one. (Most stores charge $399 for a new one.) It's also within $2 of our mention from last Black Friday, which was the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • It's available in White (pictured) or Black.
  • It's sold by Dyson via Newegg.
  • It's covered by a 1-year Dyson warranty.
Features
  • includes 3 magnetic attachments
  • non-slip mat and storage hanger
  • Heat Shield technology
  • 3 speed settings
  • Model: 309698-01
Expired Offers

expired
eBay · 3 mos ago
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
$221 $260
free shipping

That's $178 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "REFURB10".
  • It's sold by Dyson via eBay with a 1-year Dyson warranty.
  • Available in several colors
  • Only invited, registered eBay users who see the Coupon in My eBay are eligible.
Features
  • includes 3 magnetic attachments
  • non-slip mat and storage hanger
  • Heat Shield technology
  • 3 speed settings
  • available in several colors (Iron/Blue pictured)
  • Model: 309698-01
↑ less
