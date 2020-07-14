That's $130 under the best price we could find for a new one. (Most stores charge $399 for a new one.) It's also within $2 of our mention from last Black Friday, which was the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's available in White (pictured) or Black.
- It's sold by Dyson via Newegg.
- It's covered by a 1-year Dyson warranty.
- includes 3 magnetic attachments
- non-slip mat and storage hanger
- Heat Shield technology
- 3 speed settings
- Model: 309698-01
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "JHX8562S" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bircen Store via Amazon.
- includes scissors, thinning shears, razor comb, clips, dressing comb, barber cape, hair sweep brush
- Model: 142
It's the best price we could find by $5.
Update: It's now available for pickup only, at select stores. Buy Now at Target
- 8-foot power cord
- 24 pieces including 10 guide combs, cape, case, and more
- Model: 79602
That's at least $3 less than you'd pay locally. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in Medium Dark Brown
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock July 20 but can be ordered now.
- Includes a battery clipper, AA battery, blade guard, barber comb, mustache comb, cleaning brush, blade oil, drawstring storage pouch, 6 guide combs, and instructions
- Model: 9307-1301
Save big on a variety of products, including components, computers, peripherals, cell phones, smart home products, TVs, and more. Even better, some items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at around $2.
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Bright Cherry.
- 6.1" IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen 720x1560 display
- 13MP dual rear camera
- 3,000mAh removable lithium-polymer battery
That's $10 under our February mention, $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best deal we've seen on this item in any condition. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3 stages of filtration
- HEPA media filter traps 99.97% of particles down to .03 microns
- silent technology & remote control
- Model: WK10050RM
That's $41 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $50.) Buy Now at Newegg
- 45Hz to 20kHz system frequency response
- TL1 center channel speaker with 1/2" tweeter and dual 2.5" Dynamic Balance midranges
- 4 TL1 compact satellite speakers with 1/2" tweeter and 2.5" Dynamic Balance midrange
- 8" 50-watt powered subwoofer
- Model: AM1655-A
That's the best price we could find by $135. Buy Now at QVC
- HEPA filter
- remote control
- 170-degree oscillation
- LCD display shows airflow level and filter life
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
That's $178 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- To get this deal, use code "REFURB10".
- It's sold by Dyson via eBay with a 1-year Dyson warranty.
- Available in several colors
- Only invited, registered eBay users who see the Coupon in My eBay are eligible.
- includes 3 magnetic attachments
- non-slip mat and storage hanger
- Heat Shield technology
- 3 speed settings
- available in several colors (Iron/Blue pictured)
- Model: 309698-01
Sign In or Register