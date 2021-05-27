Refurb Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum for $280

You'd pay at least $350 for a new V10 model, and most stores charge $500 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
- includes combo tool, crevice tool, mini motorhead, and soft dusting brush
- wall-mounted charging dock converts to a hand-held
- whole-machine filtration
- boost mode
- Model: 23031402
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $199 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- direct drive cleaning head
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- HEPA filtration
- Model: 214736-01
It's $100 less than you'd pay direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- In White.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- suitable for carpet and hardwood
- ergonomic, telescoping handle
- Model: 248392-01
Apply coupon code "DZOUXS96" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roomie via Amazon.
- HEPA filter
- 120W suction power
- stainless steel cyclone filter
- Model: RMDY595
Kick off your spring cleaning in the garage with this vacuum that is $40 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray.
- 12-amp
- 7 attachments
- hose stretches to 32-feet
- 4-gallon semi-translucent dirt tank
- Model: 18P03
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It is free to sign up!)
- 7.8-foot hose
- wide nozzle
- crevice tool
- HEPA filter
- Model: CMCV002B
Apply coupon code "VACX6PEO" for a savings of $58 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Dark Red at this price.
- Sold by Moosoo via Amazon.
- weighs 3.3-lbs.
- 2,200mAh battery
- HEPA filtration system
- adjustable extension tube
- up to 28 mins runtime per charge
- Model: XL-618A
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
That's $220 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Iron/Silver.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- tip-over cutoff
- 2 airflow modes
- noise-reduction technology
- Model: AM09
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|44%
|$280 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$280
|Buy Now
