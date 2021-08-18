Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $250
eBay · 51 mins ago
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
$250 $312
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PSAVEDYSON" to save. That's $150 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Red.
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • Whole machine filtration
  • Handle Controls
  • Height Adjustment
  • Telescopic Handle
  • Up to 40 minutes of fade free suction on a single charge
  • Model: 381490-01
  • Code "PSAVEDYSON"
  • Expires 8/23/2021
