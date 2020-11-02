That's the best price we could find by $62. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- compatible with hardwood floors
- 30 minute max run time
- transforms to hand-held
- includes docking station
- Model: 21474401
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a savings of $120 off list, the best we've seen for a new one, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- washable filter
- crevice and combination tools
- charging docking station
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
That's $14 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and at least $120 less than you'd pay for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- 35-foot cord
- combination and crevice tools
- Model: 208992-01
That's a low by $110. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- suitable for carpet and hardwood
- ergonomic, telescoping handle
- Model: 248392-01
It's $40 under our June mention, $50 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $12 shipping fee.
- 10.5-amps
- 20-foot cord
- 7-foot hose with 2.5" diameter
- 6.0 peak horsepower motor
- built-in accessory storage
- includes 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, and wet nozzle
- Model: CMXEVBE17594
It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
Apply coupon code "50L8CRA7" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Scijoy Warehouse via Amazon.
- weighs only 2.2-lbs.
- washable HEPA filter
- 2 adjustable suction modes
- includes brush attachment & crevice nozzle
- Model: WT004
Knock an extra 10% off clothing, beauty products, and home items with coupon code "P10OFF11N". Shop Now at eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|39%
|--
|$200
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register