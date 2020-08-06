That's around $120 less than what most other stores are charging. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Whole machine HEPA filtration
- Mini motorhead, combination tool, crevice tool, and docking station
- Docking station
- 2 tier radial cyclones
- Cordless design
- Model: 245202-01
Save up to 50% on a selection of refurbished vacuum cleaners, fans and hair dryers with prices starting at $47. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
That's the best outright price we've seen. (Most stores charge around $300.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- includes combination tool, crevice tool, and docking station
- hygienic dirt ejector
- direct-drive motor head
- Model: 227591-01
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now.
- 8 high-pressure water jets
- 4 multi-directional wheels
- Model: 28300
It's $2 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Staples
- 30” powder coated steel handle
- dust pan features floor-molding lip
- broom and dust pan snap together
- Model: 429ZQK
Apply coupon code "5HD98MPN" for a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Orange at this price.
- Sold by Hotor-US via Amazon.
- LED light
- HEPA filter
- detachable dustcup
- includes 3 nozzles
- Model: HOTOR01
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 horsepower peak power
- 15 ft of reach (5 ft hose, 10 ft power cord)
- 3 pieces of extension wands
- reuseable filter
- Model: SL18115
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on soundbars, speakers, receivers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.49 shipping charge. Many items ship for free.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
That's $170 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Dyson via Newegg.
- Warranty information is not provided, but Dyson's 30-day return policy applies.
- senses & reports air quality levels on LCD display
- HEPA & activated carbon filters
- up to 350° oscillation
- night-time mode for quiet operation
- voice control via Alexa
- Model: 310150-01
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the best deal we've seen for a new unit. It's also the best deal we've seen outside of Christmas shopping seasons. It's a current price low, counting the points, by $101. Buy Now at Rakuten
- From the product page: "Dyson is currently unable to ship to Arizona, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, so all dust bunnies from these states can rejoice. We sincerely apologize to our human friends for this inconvenience."
- New and unused, but may ship in a non-retail box.
- It's sold by Dyson via Rakuten.
- whole machine HEPA filtration
- Model: 245202-01
