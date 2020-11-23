New
Refurb Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum
$120 $400
free shipping

That's $16 under our October mention and $230 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • It comes with a 6-month manufacturer warranty.
  • washable filter
  • crevice and combination tools
  • wall-mount charging dock
  • up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
  • Model: 210692-01
