New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
$246 $290
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get it for $153 less than what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Iron/Red 2 pictured).
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • A 12 Month Dyson Official guarantee applies.
Features
  • includes a diffuser, smoothing nozzle, and styling concentrator
  • 3 speed settings
  • Model: 309698-01
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/28/2021
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hair Care eBay Dyson
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 38% $224 (exp 3 mos ago) $246 Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack   $210 (exp 3 wks ago) -- Check Price
Newegg   $220 (exp 8 mos ago) -- Check Price
Best Buy   $320 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price