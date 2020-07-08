New
Dyson TP04 Pure Cool Purifying WiFi-Connected Tower Fan
$400 $500
free shipping

Save 37% off the list price and get the only discounted price we could find. (It's also a $99 drop from our September mention.) Buy Now at Newegg

  • In Iron/Blue.
Features
  • Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America certified
  • 360° sealed HEPA and activated carbon filters
  • over 77 gallons per second of airflow
  • remote control and voice control
  • backward airflow mode
  • oscillates up to 350°
  • night-time mode
  • Model: TP04
