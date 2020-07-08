Save 37% off the list price and get the only discounted price we could find. (It's also a $99 drop from our September mention.) Buy Now at Newegg
- In Iron/Blue.
- Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America certified
- 360° sealed HEPA and activated carbon filters
- over 77 gallons per second of airflow
- remote control and voice control
- backward airflow mode
- oscillates up to 350°
- night-time mode
- Model: TP04
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on a range of refurb and new items. Vacuums start at $130 and air purifiers/fans at $190. Shop Now at eBay
- All items are sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Refurb items are backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty.
Save $50 more than the next best price we found when you apply coupon code "LL366NAX" at checkout. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HomeDevice via Amazon.
- 3 speeds (with auto-adjusting sensor)
- 3 color air quality indicator light
- clock display
- sleep mode
It's $31 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Costway via Google Shopping.
- Available in Silver.
- 2 speeds
- Whisper and Turbo modes
- twist control button
- covers up to 300 square feet
That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2560x1944 (5MP) video recording
- IP67 weatherproof rating
- 1-ch RCA audio input
- HDMI/VGA output
- Model: LV-KTM978KA8H5-T1
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
That's a savings of at least $90 for these bundled together. Buy Now at Newegg
- The gaming bundle includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Three Kingdoms + Eight Princes in-game content, The Cycle in-game content, and Origin Access 1-month subscription.
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6GB GPU
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2W981UA#ABA
Counting the Rakuten points, that's $262 under the best price we could find for a new one, and the best deal we've seen for this model overall. (Not even counting the Rakuten points, it's within $8 of the lowest outright price we've seen even for a refurb. Buy Now at Rakuten
- You'll bag $23.85 in Rakuten Super Points.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- It's sold by Dyson via Rakuten.
- motorized cleaner head
- up to 20 minutes of suction
- push-button bin emptying
- 2 tier Radial cyclones
- includes docking station
- Model: 209472-02
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- In White/Silver or Iron/Blue.
- HEPA and activated carbon filters
- 350° oscillation
- remote and voice activated control via Alexa
- Model: TP04
Sign In or Register