eBay · 1 hr ago
Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, Heater, and Fan
$350 $500
free shipping

That's $150 under list, and the best price we've seen for a new one by $25. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Iron/Blue
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • Designed for rooms up to 800 sq. ft.
  • 10 fan speeds
  • LED display
  • 70° oscillating
  • 360° HEPA filter
  • Model: 306982-01
