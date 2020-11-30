That's $150 under list, and the best price we've seen for a new one by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In Iron/Blue
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Designed for rooms up to 800 sq. ft.
- 10 fan speeds
- LED display
- 70° oscillating
- 360° HEPA filter
- Model: 306982-01
That's the best outright price we've seen and a low by $199. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
- dimmable LED display
- 10 air flow settings
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetized remote control
- Model: 308247-01
That's $310 under what you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we've seen for this fan. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- removes 99.97% of gases, pollutants, and allergens up to 0.3 microns
- compatible with Dyson Link app
- automatic night-time mode
- oscillating
It's $6 under our mention from 2 weeks ago and $230 less than buying it new directly from Dyson. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
- dimmable LED display
- 10 air flow settings
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetized remote control
- Model: 308247-01
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Get this price via coupon code "YOUGET20".
- Shipping adds $8.95 or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. (Pickup may be available.)
- Processes air in approximately 155 sq. ft. per hour
- HEPA and carbon filtration
- Model: AC4825DLX
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/6-horsepower motor
- filter and pre-filter stages
- timer
- Model: 3410
It's $3 under our September mention and the best price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- reduces up to 99.97% of contaminants
- removes particles as small as .3 microns
- 3 speed settings
- Model: AC4300WPT
Clip the $10 coupon and apply code "L3K5DGY4" to drop the price to $4 under our mention from five days ago, and a savings of $68 off list.
Update: It's now $90.79. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aiper Smart via Amazon.
- up to 500-square foot coverage
- 4 time settings
- 3 fan speeds
- sleep mode
- child lock
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
It's $170 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- suitable for carpet and hardwood
- ergonomic, telescoping handle
- Model: 248392-01
It's a $12 drop from October and within $2 of its all-time low. It's $180 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 1-year Dyson warranty applies.
- includes 3 magnetic attachments
- non-slip mat and storage hanger
- 3 speed settings
That's a $150 low. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- non members pay a 10% surcharge
- Docking station
- Crevice tool
- Combination tool
- Flexi crevice tool
- Mini-motorized tool
That's $245 less than what you'd pay for it new and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay (who provide a 6-month warranty)
- handle controls
- rotating brushes
- rinsable filter
- ergonomic handle
- height adjustment
- telescopic handle
- Model: 21473601
