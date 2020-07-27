New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson DP04 Pure Cool HEPA WiFi Air Purifier and Fan
$280 $350
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKDYSON20" drops it to the lowest price we've seen in any condition and at least $169 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
  • senses & reports air quality levels on LCD display
  • HEPA & activated carbon filters
  • up to 350° oscillation
  • night-time mode for quiet operation
  • voice control via Alexa
  • Model: 310150-01
  • Code "PICKDYSON20"
  • Expires 7/27/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
