Use coupon "PICKAGIFT" to get this price. That's tied as the best we've ever seen for a new model by $50. It's also $200 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
- 0.55 gallon dust bin capacity
- comes with a stair tool and a combination tool
- Model: 227635-02
That's a savings of $120 off list, the best we've seen for a new one, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- washable filter
- crevice and combination tools
- charging docking station
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to save an extra 20% off a selection of Dyson items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $279.99 (low by $159).
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
That's a low by $110. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- suitable for carpet and hardwood
- ergonomic, telescoping handle
- Model: 248392-01
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Target
- 25-foot cord
- self-adjusting cleaning head
- several attachments
- Model: 216041-01
Save on over 100 items, with prices from $6 and including brands such as Dyson, Bissell, Bosch, Shark, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $349.99 (low by $150).
Take 70% off with coupon code "CHL7CR6D". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- It ships from the seller and may take up to 4 weeks to arrive.
- Sold by PaniniL via Amazon.
- 6-watt
- 300ml dust box
- works on hard floors and carpet
Shop mixers, air fryers, vacuums, coffee makers, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6-Quart Stand Mixer in Empire Red for $500 ($100 off).
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $42 under list, $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to get this deal. That's $324 under what you'd pay for a similar new unit at Dyson direct. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
- dimmable LED display
- 10 air flow settings
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetized remote control
- Model: 308247-01
That's a $150 low. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- non members pay a 10% surcharge
- Docking station
- Crevice tool
- Combination tool
- Flexi crevice tool
- Mini-motorized tool
Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to drop the price to within $2 of the lowest outright price we've seen, and $300 less than you'd pay for a new one.
Update: The price has dropped to $195.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
- removes 99.97% of gases, pollutants, and allergens up to 0.3 microns
- compatible with Dyson Link app
- automatic night-time mode
- oscillating
- Model: TP02
Apply code "PICKAGIFT" to get it for $236 than buying it new elswhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
- includes a crevice tool and combination tool
- 3 power modes
- Model: 244393-02
