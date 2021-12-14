That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $80. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- 170° oscillation
- remote control
- Model: 275876-02
Published 1 hr ago
That's $40 less than you'd pay at Home Depot and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed for bathrooms up to 100 square feet
- Control via wall control or free smartphone app
- 24 selectable colors via the included wall control or over 16 million choices on the free smart phone app
- Model: AER110RGBL
That's $14 less than iPower's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowlightstore via eBay.
- up to 1,620 RPM
- 3 speeds
- Model: HIFANXEXHAUST12CT
That's the best shipped price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- soft foam blades
- run time of up to 21 hours on 4 D batteries (sold separately)
That's $55 less than our mention of a factory sealed unit from February, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also $75 less than you'd pay for a new one at Best Buy today. Buy Now at eBay
- It's in like new condition, but may have been taken out of the packaging and tested, and/or packaging may have minor damage.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
- Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay
That's $50 under our Cyber Monday mention and $100 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- transforms to handheld
- whole-machine filtration
- includes Soft Roller Cleaner Head, Dusting Brush, Torque Drive Cleaner head, Mini Motorized Tool, Charger, Docking Station, and Crevice Tool
- Model: 268893-01
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- hygienic dirt ejector
- two tier radial cyclones
- docking station
- up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction
- Model: 248392-02
That's $50 off and the same price Dyson via eBay charges for the vacuum alone. (You're basically getting the Carry & Clean Kit for free.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Carry & Clean Kit includes a stubborn dirt bush, extension hose, and tool bag
- runtime of up to 40 minutes
- height adjustable
- rinsable filter
- Model: 400490-01
