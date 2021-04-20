New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson AM10 Humidifier Fan
$200 $250
free shipping

Coupon code "PSAVEONDYSON" drops the price – it's $300 less than you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • humidifies up to 172 square feet
  • Ultraviolet Cleanse kills up to 99.9% of bacteria in the water
  • adjusts humidity based on temperature
  • automatic sleep timer
  • Model: 30311701
  • Code "PSAVEONDYSON"
  • Expires 4/25/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
