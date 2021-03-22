That's $30 under our August mention and $190 less than the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- tip-over cutoff
- 2 airflow modes
- noise-reduction technology
- Model: AM09
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to pay $50 less than what you'd buy it for a refurbished unit from elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6 Month Dyson Official guarantee applies.
- HEPA filter
- LED display
- 10 air flow settings
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetized remote control
- Model: 308247-02
That's the best deal we could find by a buck, but most stores charge $80 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- moves air up to 70 ft.
- 3 speeds
- 360° swivel head
- Model: CR1031416
That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18 LED bulbs
- weather-resistant construction
- uses 2 D cell batteries (not included)
That's $7 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-speed manual control
- multi-directional airflow
- Model: CR1-0118-06
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- pushes air up to 85 feet
- 5 speed settings
- Model: NGT335
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobesano via eBay.
- It's available in size S at this price. Other sizes are $3 more.
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Save on stick and upright vacuums. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on $39.
- Pictured is the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum for $699.99 ($100 off).
Save extra on a selection of refurbished vacuum cleaners, fans, heaters, and hair care items after applying coupon code "PAYLESS15". Shop Now at eBay
- $100 max discount, and 2 uses per account.
- Sold by Dyson Outlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $136 ($340 off list).
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get it for $153 less than what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Iron/Red 2 pictured).
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 12 Month Dyson Official guarantee applies.
- includes a diffuser, smoothing nozzle, and styling concentrator
- 3 speed settings
- Model: 309698-01
Save $100 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- In White.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- suitable for carpet and hardwood
- ergonomic, telescoping handle
- Model: 248392-01
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|26%
|$221 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$170
|Buy Now
|Google Shopping
|$200 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$220 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Groupon
|$290 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register