- combination tool and stair tool
- hose and wand release
- motorized brush bar with stiff nylon bristles
- HEPA filtration
- instant release wand
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- Model: 206900-01
- includes combo tool, crevice tool, mini motorhead, and soft dusting brush
- wall-mounted charging dock
- converts to a hand-held
- whole-machine filtration
- boost mode
- washable filter
- crevice and combination tools
- wall-mount charging dock
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
- Model: 210692-01
- bagless
- adjustable brush bar control
- auto carpet height adjustment
- includes filter, upholstery brush, and stair tool
- Model: 22179502
- 0.55 gallon dust bin capacity
- Comes with a stair tool and a combination tool
- Model: 227635-02
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
- Pictured is the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Vacuum for $179.99 (low by $50)
- 100-watt power suction power in max mode
- HEPA filter
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
- dimmable LED display
- 10 air flow settings
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetized remote control
- Model: 308247-01
- includes a diffuser, smoothing nozzle, and styling concentrator
- 3 speed settings
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
- dimmable LED display
- 10 air flow settings
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetized remote control
- Model: 308247-02
- runtime of up to 40 minutes
- height adjustable
- rinsable filter
- Model: 21473001
