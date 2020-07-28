Use coupon code "EMCDNFK24" to drop the price. That's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- includes a combination tool and stair tool
- whole machine HEPA filtration
- Model: 208234-01
Save $98 over the next best price we found outside of other Dyson storefronts by applying coupon code "PICKDYSON20". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- suitable for carpet and hardwood
- ergonomic, telescoping handle
- Model: 248392-01
That's at least $196 less than you'd pay for a new one after applying coupon code "PICKDYSON20". (It's also within $9 of the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- washable filter
- crevice and combination tools
- wall-mount charging dock
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
- Model: 210691-01
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now.
- 8 high-pressure water jets
- 4 multi-directional wheels
- Model: 28300
It's $2 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Staples
- 30” powder coated steel handle
- dust pan features floor-molding lip
- broom and dust pan snap together
- Model: 429ZQK
That's the best price we could find by $109. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- cleans up to 20x40-foot pools
- AquaPilot technology
- wide vacuum inlet
- Model: W32025ADV
That's the best price we could find by $36, and a great price in general for a laptop with the new AMD Ryzen 5 4500 CPU, which was just released in March. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82DQ000PUS
Coupon code "FNTSTECH243" yields the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Newegg
- 802.11ac
- 4 external antennas
- Model: RT-AC3100
Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH73" to get this price. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Newegg
- transferring speeds up to 5Gb/s
- USB 3.0 ready; USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBWLG0060HBK-NESN
That's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 x 4" woofers
- 1" soft dome tweeter
- Model: SP-C22
