Use code "PASTE20" to save. That's $283 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- humidifies up to 172 square feet
- Ultraviolet Cleanse kills up to 99.9% of bacteria in the water
- adjusts humidity based on temperature
- automatic sleep timer
- Model: 30311701
Apply coupon code "2M59BGA8" and clip the coupon to get $26 under our mention from September and a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Amhyker via Amazon.
- covers up to 1,000-sq. ft.
- user-friendly drainage options
- auto-defrost
Clip the $5 off on page coupon to save $11 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by S.FuMeet via Amazon
- 90mm water inlet
- four block timing
- LED display
- Model: HM-AH004
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "TPHM0020" to save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Designlibro via Amazon.
- 3 mist levels
- 2.8-liter tank
- LED indicator
- timer
- auto shut off
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
Apply coupon code "PASTE20" for the best price we could find by $159. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- intelligently-controlled LEDs that adjust brightness and color temperature
- multi-positional light head
- connects to Dyson Link app for control
- lighting modes for study, precision, relaxing, and wake-up
- WiFi and Bluetooth connection
- Model: 292215-01
Apply coupon code "PASTE20" to save. It's $264 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- washable filter
- crevice and combination tools
- wall-mount charging dock
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
- Model: 210691-01
With coupon code "PASTE20", it's the best price we could find for a refurbished by $80. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- handle controls
- rotating brushes
- rinsable filter
- ergonomic handle
- height adjustment
- telescopic handle
- Model: 21473601
Save $80 over the only other seller we found. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- carpet height adjustment
- direct drive cleaner head
- mini motorized tool
- adjustable suction
- 5 attachments
- edge cleaner
- HEPA filter
- Model: 257253-01
