Apply coupon code "PICKCR15" to save. That's $88 off list, the best price we could find, and an incredible deal for this kit. Buy Now at eBay
- It's in "pristine, like-new condition."
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- Sold by CPO Commerce on eBay.
- Cutting, surface prep, and flush cutting functions in this 3-in-1 tool
- Carry bag included
- Model: DRLRUS40-DR-RT
That's a low by a buck, although most stores charge $42 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- comfort grip
- 36” long cable
- engraver, polisher, and mini sander
- Model: 225-01
The discount below applies in cart on an assortment of around 60 Ryobi power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149
- $30 off $199
- $50 off $249 or more
- Most of these items get free shipping, but for those that don't, opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges.
That's at least $7 less than we could find elsewhere and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
Save on a range of refurbished items, including small appliances, robot vacuums, power tools, headphones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Warranty and shipping information is available on individual product pages.
