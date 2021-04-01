New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Dremel 2.5 Amp Multi-Max Oscillating Tool Kit
$63 $70
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $7. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • quick change accessory interface
  • variable speed
  • 120V
  • Model: MM40-DR-RT
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Dremel
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $63 Buy Now