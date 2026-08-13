Handles vacuuming and mopping in one pass, which makes it a practical pick for households with a mix of hard floors and rugs where you want both tasks automated. At $800, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6cm lift for effortless door threshold crossing
- AI-powered obstacle detection avoids 180+ types of objects
- HyperStream brush technology prevents hair tangles
- 19,500Pa suction power for deep floor cleaning
- Auto-maintenance dock enables 100 days of hands-free cleaning
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Expires 8/20/2026
Published 40 min ago
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The Aqua10 sits in the higher tier of combo robot vacuums, built for households where you want both vacuuming and mopping handled in one pass without babysitting the process. At $720, it's $180 off the $900 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Continuously rinses mops with fresh water
- Climbs thresholds up to 2.36"
- 30,000Pa suction with tangle-free DuoBrush
- 212°F thermal roller self-cleaning and drying
- Automated dust, water, and mop maintenance
This refurbished roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop is $99.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $60. It combines vacuuming and mopping in one pass, with 4200 Pa of suction and LiDAR navigation for mapping the home. A 90-day Woot warranty is included. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Refurbished condition with 90-Day Woot Limited Warranty
- 4200 Pa maximum suction power
- Vacuums and mops at the same time with 30 water flow levels
- LiDAR navigation builds 3D maps of the home
- Combined 470 ml dustbin and 350 ml water tank
- All-rubber multi-directional brush resists hair tangles
At eBay, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get this refurb iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ for $149. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It switches between vacuuming and mopping with a bin swap and empties itself. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- Self-emptying base
- Converts between vacuuming and mopping
- Wi-Fi connected for app and voice control
- Dual multi-surface brushes
- Edge cleaning and self-cleaning functions
- Includes a filter
This WYBOT robotic pool cleaner is $92 off, down from $176.99 at Walmart. It runs cordless for 80 minutes per charge and automatically parks itself at the pool's edge when finished or low on battery. The dual-layer filtration system pairs a 180-micron mesh filter with a foam layer to catch debris ranging from fine silt to leaves. It ships for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dual-layer filtration captures fine silt and large debris
- Dual scrubbing scrapers deliver thorough deep cleaning
- Cordless tangle-free design with automatic edge parking
- 80-minute continuous cleaning on one charge
- Lightweight 7.27 lbs design for effortless retrieval
This Lefant M210 robot vacuum is $89.98, down from its $199.99 regular price. That's $110 off and the lowest price we could find. It offers up to 120 minutes of runtime, a slim 2.8" profile for cleaning under furniture, and app or voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500ml dustbin
- 4 clean modes
- 1,800Pa suction
- up to 100 minutes of running time
- anti-collision sensors
- for hard floors and low-pile carpet
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- includes charging base, power adapter, 2 hepa filters, 4 side brushes & 1 cleaning brush
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
Bladeless fans are quieter and easier to clean than traditional bladed models. At $169, it's $131 off the $300 list price via coupon code "MF10FLASHDEAL". Buy Now at dreametech.com
- GyroWing technology enables 270-degree spatial airflow coverage
- AirBoost technology provides 16x wider airflow circulation
- 10 speed settings with smart temperature-adaptive airflow
- Horizontal 180-degree and vertical 90-degree oscillation
- Model: MF10
Designed specifically for pet owners dealing with dander, fur, and odors, this air purifier is $180, a $170 reduction. Apply coupon code "AP10FLASHDEAL" to save. Buy Now at dreametech.com
- CADR rating of 220 cubic meters per hour
- H13 HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles
- Coverage area up to 323 square feet
- Integrated air quality sensor with real-time display
- 22 decibels in sleep mode
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|15%
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|$800
|Buy Now
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