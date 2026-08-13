A steam mop and handheld steamer combo means you can clean floors and then detach the unit to tackle countertops, grout, or upholstery without switching tools. Apply coupon code "SH10GOFI" for a total savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.8 lbs lightweight ergonomic design
- 13-in-1 versatile interchangeable cleaning accessories
- Powerful 212℉ steam dissolves grease and grime
- Chemical-free cleaning safe for children and pets
- Rapid 15-second steam heat-up time
Bladeless fans are quieter and easier to clean than traditional bladed models. At $169, it's $131 off the $300 list price via coupon code "MF10FLASHDEAL". Buy Now at dreametech.com
- GyroWing technology enables 270-degree spatial airflow coverage
- AirBoost technology provides 16x wider airflow circulation
- 10 speed settings with smart temperature-adaptive airflow
- Horizontal 180-degree and vertical 90-degree oscillation
- Model: MF10
The Aqua10 sits in the higher tier of combo robot vacuums, built for households where you want both vacuuming and mopping handled in one pass without babysitting the process. At $720, it's $180 off the $900 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Continuously rinses mops with fresh water
- Climbs thresholds up to 2.36"
- 30,000Pa suction with tangle-free DuoBrush
- 212°F thermal roller self-cleaning and drying
- Automated dust, water, and mop maintenance
Handles vacuuming and mopping in one pass, which makes it a practical pick for households with a mix of hard floors and rugs where you want both tasks automated. At $800, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6cm lift for effortless door threshold crossing
- AI-powered obstacle detection avoids 180+ types of objects
- HyperStream brush technology prevents hair tangles
- 19,500Pa suction power for deep floor cleaning
- Auto-maintenance dock enables 100 days of hands-free cleaning
Designed specifically for pet owners dealing with dander, fur, and odors, this air purifier is $180, a $170 reduction. Apply coupon code "AP10FLASHDEAL" to save. Buy Now at dreametech.com
- CADR rating of 220 cubic meters per hour
- H13 HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles
- Coverage area up to 323 square feet
- Integrated air quality sensor with real-time display
- 22 decibels in sleep mode
This sale at Woot covers smart thermostats and Simply air filters for the home. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is $32.99, down from $69.99, while an ecobee smart thermostat runs $111.99, down from $139.99. Air filters range from $21.99 up to $144.99 depending on MERV rating and pack size. This deal ends September 6. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon offers the Vornado Airbar 4 Tower Fan and Horizontal Air Circulator for $52.79. That's a $36 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- three speed settings
Amazon has the Vornado Transom window fan for $63.97, the lowest price we've seen and $36 less than Walmart charges right now. It offers 4 speed settings, an electronically reversible fan mode for both exhaust and intake airflow, and remote control operation. Buy Now at Amazon
- POWERFUL AIRFLOW Transom uses powerful airflow to draw fresh air into the fan from outside or exhaust stale air out of the room.
- ELECTRONICALLY REVERSIBLE With one button, quickly transition the airflow from fan to exhaust. The reversible chamber works to keep you breathing easy by filtering out stale air.
- PERFECT FIT Seamlessly fits into windows 26 to 40 wide with the patented Soft-fit foam block system. Designed for use with single-hung and double-hung windows with an opening at least 8" tall.
- CUSTOMIZABLE COMFORT Choose from 4 speed settings with auto temperature control to maintain a set temperature. A remote control provides additional convenience.
- IMPORTANT INSTALL INFO Product dimensions are 7.16 tall x 26 wide x 5.73 deep. Window screen removal may be necessary depending on depth of your window. Can only be installed in horizontal position.
At Amazon, get the Filtrete 14x36x1 MPR 700 Air Filter 6-Pack for $24.12 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best deal we could find by $31. Each filter is rated MPR 700, equivalent to MERV 8, and is designed to last up to 3 months. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|46%
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|$70
|Buy Now
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