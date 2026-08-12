At eBay, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get this refurb iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ for $149. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It switches between vacuuming and mopping with a bin swap and empties itself. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- Self-emptying base
- Converts between vacuuming and mopping
- Wi-Fi connected for app and voice control
- Dual multi-surface brushes
- Edge cleaning and self-cleaning functions
- Includes a filter
This refurbished roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop is $99.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $60. It combines vacuuming and mopping in one pass, with 4200 Pa of suction and LiDAR navigation for mapping the home. A 90-day Woot warranty is included. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Refurbished condition with 90-Day Woot Limited Warranty
- 4200 Pa maximum suction power
- Vacuums and mops at the same time with 30 water flow levels
- LiDAR navigation builds 3D maps of the home
- Combined 470 ml dustbin and 350 ml water tank
- All-rubber multi-directional brush resists hair tangles
This WYBOT robotic pool cleaner is $92 off, down from $176.99 at Walmart. It runs cordless for 80 minutes per charge and automatically parks itself at the pool's edge when finished or low on battery. The dual-layer filtration system pairs a 180-micron mesh filter with a foam layer to catch debris ranging from fine silt to leaves. It ships for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dual-layer filtration captures fine silt and large debris
- Dual scrubbing scrapers deliver thorough deep cleaning
- Cordless tangle-free design with automatic edge parking
- 80-minute continuous cleaning on one charge
- Lightweight 7.27 lbs design for effortless retrieval
This Lefant M210 robot vacuum is $89.98, down from its $199.99 regular price. That's $110 off and the lowest price we could find. It offers up to 120 minutes of runtime, a slim 2.8" profile for cleaning under furniture, and app or voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500ml dustbin
- 4 clean modes
- 1,800Pa suction
- up to 100 minutes of running time
- anti-collision sensors
- for hard floors and low-pile carpet
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- includes charging base, power adapter, 2 hepa filters, 4 side brushes & 1 cleaning brush
This refurbished Shark Matrix robot vacuum and mop is $99.99 at Meh, well under the $248 price for a new one at Walmart. It uses 360° LiDAR mapping to navigate your home and automatically switches between vacuuming and mopping, and it can be controlled through the SharkClean app or with Alexa and Google Assistant. Buy Now at Meh
- Combines vacuuming and mopping in one robot
- 360° LiDAR mapping for room navigation
- Automatically switches between vacuuming and mopping
- Controlled via the SharkClean app
- Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Refurbished unit
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Get a range of celebrity and character balaclava masks at just $4.50. This could be your chance to become The Rock (pictured), Tom Cruise, Kanye West, and more. Buy Now at eBay
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
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