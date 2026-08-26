Handles vacuuming and mopping in one pass, which suits anyone who wants to skip separate cleaning tools for hard floors. Apply coupon code "A4AWYYW5" for a total savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- Simultaneous wet and dry cleaning with 600 RPM scrubbing
- One-tap self-cleaning with 149°F hot air drying
- 60-minute runtime covering 3,600 square feet
- 180° lie-flat reach for cleaning under furniture
- Dual-tank system for fresh water cleaning
Wet-mopping and vacuuming in one pass suits anyone with hard floors and pets who's tired of switching tools Apply coupon code "H12PROGO52" to drop the price to $20 under our previous mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 35-minute runtime with 900ml water tank
- 16KPa suction for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping
- Automatic self-cleaning and hot-air brush drying
- Cord-free maneuverability with charging dock
- Dual-sided edge-to-edge wall cleaning
Handles both vacuuming and mopping in one pass, which suits anyone with hard floors and pets or kids tracking in messes daily. Apply coupon code "AEROGO45" for a savings of $135. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual-action vacuum and mop for all floor types
- Ultra-thin 3.88-inch body for cleaning under furniture
- Powerful 25kPa suction for deep one-pass cleaning
- One-press self-cleaning cycle for hands-free maintenance
- 35-minute runtime cleans over 2500 square feet
The Aqua10 sits in the higher tier of combo robot vacuums, built for households where you want both vacuuming and mopping handled in one pass without babysitting the process. At $720, it's $180 off the $900 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Continuously rinses mops with fresh water
- Climbs thresholds up to 2.36"
- 30,000Pa suction with tangle-free DuoBrush
- 212°F thermal roller self-cleaning and drying
- Automated dust, water, and mop maintenance
eBay's Dyson sale covers certified refurbished vacuums, hair tools, and air purifiers at up to 40% off. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. Shipping is free. All refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
At Woot, get this refurb iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $119.99. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. A 90-day iRobot warranty is included. Deal ends September 2. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Empties its own bin into the Clean Base for up to 60 days
- Uses PrecisionVision Navigation to avoid cords, pet waste, socks, and shoes
- Imprint Smart Mapping stores multiple floor maps and lets you set Keep Out and Clean Zones
- 3-Stage Cleaning System with dual multi-surface rubber brushes
- Works with Alexa and the iRobot Home App
Woot's Sweeps Week sale covers a wide range of vacuums and floor care gear, from budget cordless sticks to robot vacuums and full-size uprights. Shoppers can find a Resolve pet stain spray for $25.99 alongside pricier options like a Dyson GEN5 Outsize Cordless Vacuum at $799.99. Several listings, including models from iRobot and Dyson, are factory reconditioned rather than new. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tanga offers the Milwaukee 0880-20 18V Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum for $74.99 when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" at checkout. That's $24 off list, and shipping is free Buy Now at Tanga
- Runs on Milwaukee's 18-volt battery system
- Cordless design for wet and dry pickup
- Red finish
- Model number 0880-20
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
A steam mop and handheld steamer combo means you can clean floors and then detach the unit to tackle countertops, grout, or upholstery without switching tools. Apply coupon code "SH10GOFI" for a total savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.8 lbs lightweight ergonomic design
- 13-in-1 versatile interchangeable cleaning accessories
- Powerful 212℉ steam dissolves grease and grime
- Chemical-free cleaning safe for children and pets
- Rapid 15-second steam heat-up time
Bladeless fans are quieter and easier to clean than traditional bladed models. At $169, it's $131 off the $300 list price via coupon code "MF10FLASHDEAL". Buy Now at dreametech.com
- GyroWing technology enables 270-degree spatial airflow coverage
- AirBoost technology provides 16x wider airflow circulation
- 10 speed settings with smart temperature-adaptive airflow
- Horizontal 180-degree and vertical 90-degree oscillation
- Model: MF10
Designed specifically for pet owners dealing with dander, fur, and odors, this air purifier is $180, a $170 reduction. Apply coupon code "AP10FLASHDEAL" to save. Buy Now at dreametech.com
- CADR rating of 220 cubic meters per hour
- H13 HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles
- Coverage area up to 323 square feet
- Integrated air quality sensor with real-time display
- 22 decibels in sleep mode
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|52%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
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