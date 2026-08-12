Woot's Vacuum, Sweep and Mop sale covers a wide mix of robot vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and spot cleaners from brands like Dyson, iRobot, Shark, roborock, and ECOVACS. Many listings are factory reconditioned or refurbished, such as the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum at $299.99, while newer models like the iRobot Roomba Combo j8 Auto-Empty VacMop are priced at $249.99. Budget shoppers can also find replacement parts and filters for brands like Hoover, RIDGID, and iRobot starting under $10. This deal ends August 22. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company