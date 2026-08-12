Tanga offers the Milwaukee 0880-20 18V Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum for $74.99 when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" at checkout. That's $24 off list, and shipping is free Buy Now at Tanga
- Runs on Milwaukee's 18-volt battery system
- Cordless design for wet and dry pickup
- Red finish
- Model number 0880-20
Woot's Vacuum, Sweep and Mop sale covers a wide mix of robot vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and spot cleaners from brands like Dyson, iRobot, Shark, roborock, and ECOVACS. Many listings are factory reconditioned or refurbished, such as the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum at $299.99, while newer models like the iRobot Roomba Combo j8 Auto-Empty VacMop are priced at $249.99. Budget shoppers can also find replacement parts and filters for brands like Hoover, RIDGID, and iRobot starting under $10. This deal ends August 22. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Robot vacuums with mopping combos from brands like iRobot, roborock, and ECOVACS
- Cordless stick and handheld vacuums from Dyson, Shark, and Hoover
- Factory reconditioned, refurbished, and new-condition options included
- Replacement parts and filters available for popular vacuum brands
- Prices range from under $10 for accessories to $799.99 for a new Dyson model
eBay's Dyson sale covers certified refurbished vacuums, hair tools, and air purifiers at up to 40% off. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. Shipping is free. All refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
Walmart offers the Shop-Vac Brush & Flexible Crevice Tool Attachment Set for $2.40. That's a $13 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Handles steam mopping, spot cleaning, and garment steaming across 11 functions, which makes it a reasonable pick if you want one appliance to cover multiple cleaning tasks. Apply coupon code "S5ALKTQM " for a total savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-in-1 versatile handheld and upright steam cleaner
- Chemical-free 212°F high-temperature steam for deep cleaning
- Ready in 20 seconds with 20 minutes continuous steam
- Lightweight design with 120° swivel head for maneuverability
- Extended 22.9ft power cord for room-to-room cleaning
Tanga offers the 120-Color Dual-Tip Art Markers with Case for $23.99 when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" at checkout. That's $1 off, and shipping is free. Buy Now at Tanga
- Includes 120 markers in a set
- Each marker has a dual tip design
- Comes with a storage case
- Suitable for both kids and adults
- Designed for drawing and painting
This LifeStraw Go Series bottle is $25, down from $60. You'd pay $48 elsewhere. It filters out bacteria, parasites, and microplastics while also improving taste through its carbon filter, with the membrane microfilter rated to last up to 1,000 gallons. Its ships for free. Buy Now at Tanga
- 24 fl. oz. capacity
- Stainless steel, BPA-free construction
- Membrane microfilter lasts up to 1,000 gal.
- Carbon filter lasts up to 26 gal.
- Filters bacteria, parasites, and microplastics
- Dishwasher-safe parts
Tanga offers the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with 2.0Ah Battery for $43.99 when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" at checkout. That's $25 off, and shipping is free. Buy Now at Tanga
- 18V cordless oscillating multi-tool
- Includes 2.0Ah battery
- Part of the Ryobi ONE+ system
- Oscillating action for cutting, sanding, and scraping tasks
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